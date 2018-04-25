COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The skull of a man who was reported missing in 2016 has been identified as belonging to the son of a former police chief in Mississippi.

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office press release says the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Jackson confirmed that the skull belonged to Selvain McQueen II. He was 31 when family reported him missing in May 2016.

News outlets reported Wednesday that McQueen is the son of former Columbus Police Chief Selvain McQueen.

A homeowner found the skull on March 13 and contacted investigators. Authorities said at that time that it appeared that the skull didn’t have any traumatic injury.

County Coroner Greg Merchant says the case is currently a death investigation but didn’t indicate the cause of death.