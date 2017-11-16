GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A skull found by children playing in the woods 16 years ago has finally been identified, solving a 27-year-old mystery.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department said Thursday the remains found in Gainesville belonged to 78-year-old Ella Mae Williams, who disappeared in 1990.
Williams had dementia and is believed to have wandered off, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
The children found the skull in 2001 and took it home. Their parents notified police.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement used DNA from the remains and compared those to samples from family members to obtain Williams’ identity.