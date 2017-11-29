SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — The Maine town of Skowhegan has selected its new deputy police chief.

The Kennebec Journal reports Skowhegan Sgt. Joel Cummings was sworn in Tuesday as the town’s new deputy police chief. Cummings had been appointed interim police chief following Chief Donald Bolduc’s resignation in March.

Cummings joined the department in 1989 after serving as a military policeman in the Army.

Chief David Bucknam says Cummings will manage the patrol division. Bucknam says Cummings was selected for the position because of his experience.

Cummings says he is ready to take on his new role.

