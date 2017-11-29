SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — The Maine town of Skowhegan has selected its new deputy police chief.
The Kennebec Journal reports Skowhegan Sgt. Joel Cummings was sworn in Tuesday as the town’s new deputy police chief. Cummings had been appointed interim police chief following Chief Donald Bolduc’s resignation in March.
Cummings joined the department in 1989 after serving as a military policeman in the Army.
Chief David Bucknam says Cummings will manage the patrol division. Bucknam says Cummings was selected for the position because of his experience.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
- Woman with a false tale about Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting
Cummings says he is ready to take on his new role.
___
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/