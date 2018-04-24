SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Officials in a Maine town have approved the purchase of a public safety building site.

The Kennebec Journal reports Skowhegan selectmen unanimously approved the deal Tuesday night. Officials say the police and fire departments will be housed in the building.

The Skowhegan Police Department has been operating in the basement of the Municipal Building and the town’s fire station is over 100 years old.

Fire Chief Shawn Howard and police Chief David Bucknam say the combined public safety building will help with efficiency. They say the building will also save on heating, electricity and fuel.

Town Manager Christine Almand says the cost of the planned 26,000-square-foot building hasn’t been determined yet. A public hearing concerning the project is scheduled for May 8.

