CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A dog will be making his home at a West Virginia airport, while preventing birds from doing the same.
WSAZ-TV reported Monday that Flyaway Greg will help keep birds from nesting and potentially becoming a hazard to aircraft at Charleston’s Yeager Airport. A statement from the airport says he will be on loan until another dog named Hercules is fully trained and delivered.
The airport has partnered with Flyaway Geese on the humane way to curb wildlife. The project is approved by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Greg is expected to be there for a few months and can be followed @crwhercules on Instagram.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.