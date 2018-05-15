LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a skimming device found at a south Lincoln ATM claimed more than 40 victims.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says his office has taken two reports related to the skimmers, and Lincoln police have taken 44 reports. It’s not clear how much money has been lost.
The device was found at a Union Bank ATM and has been removed.
Skimming devices are attached to ATMs and gas pump credit card readers so criminals can steal card numbers and password information, create new cards and make cash withdrawals or purchases with the bogus cards.
