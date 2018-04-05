LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Federal officials have approved cutting ski trails in the White Mountain National Forest.

The Concord Monitor reports officials released a memo this week giving approval to the Granite Backcountry Alliance. The nonprofit will be responsible for ski trails on Bartlett Mountain and Baldface Mountain.

The trails will be open to the public for hiking, skiing and snowboarding.

Skiing is allowed in White Mountain National Forest but clearing trees to form trails is prohibited. Backcountry skiing advocates say the U.S. Forest Service’s decision is “historic.”

The Granite Backcountry Alliance had previously partnered with federal officials to open up old ski trails cut in the 1930s.

___

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com