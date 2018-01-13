LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — About three dozen skiers were evacuated from a chairlift at New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain.
WMUR-TV reports that a mechanical failure stopped the chairlift Friday night. Officials decided to use ropes to evacuate skiers and riders rather than try to repair the lift while people were on it. The ski area says the evacuation took about an hour and a half, and there were no injuries.
Staff had completed a safety training exercise for such a scenario just two weeks ago.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com