JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A 30-year-old skier has been injured after falling over 1,000 feet (305 meters) when a snow ledge he was standing on gave way in northwest Wyoming.
Search and rescue volunteer Tim Ciocarlan says the incident occurred late Tuesday morning in a backcountry area outside the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Ciocarlan tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the man, whose name was not released, was preparing to ski down to meet others when the cornice gave way.
He says the man was unconscious when emergency responders arrived just before 11 a.m.
The man was then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where officials said he was in critical condition.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com