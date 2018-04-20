MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The ski season is still going strong in Vermont, where five resorts remain open this weekend.

Chloe Elliott of Ski Vermont tells the Burlington Free Press that more than 8 feet of snow in March has helped mountain resorts keep a healthy base.

She said the snow helped make up for a season that suffered through frigid temperatures in December, followed by a thaw in January and February.

Elliott said the Okemo and Mount Snow areas will shut down for the season after this weekend. She said Sugarbush will end weekday operation but will stay open on weekends through May 6.

Jay Peak will close on weekdays after May 1 with plans to keep going on weekends through May 6, and possibly beyond. Killington may go as far as June 1, like last year.

