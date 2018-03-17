WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley Resort will welcome the nation’s best mogul skiers for the 2018 U.S. Freestyle Championships.

The resort from March 20-24 will host athletes from around the country, including 18 members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team, as they compete for national titles in ladies’ and men’s mogul and dual mogul events.

The competition is returning to the East Coast for the first time since 2012, following events at the Utah Olympic Park.

In 1969, Waterville Valley Resort started the first organized freestyle skiing program and introduced the sport while hosting the World Cup Finals that year. It hosted the first National Championships of Freestyle Skiing in 1970.