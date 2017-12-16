BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a ski lift malfunction at a ski resort in central Pennsylvania stranded dozens and left five with minor injuries.

Tussey Mountain ski resort in Centre County said at 10 a.m. Saturday a chair carrying skiers and snowboarders “slipped along the haul rope and slid backwards into the chair following it, which caused a domino effect” resulting in four slipped chairs.

Officials said the lift was stopped and the ski patrol and emergency responders began “evacuating individuals from the lift.”

State College police Lt. Bradley Smail said he believed more than 50 people were stranded and it took an hour or hour and a half to get everyone down. He said five had minor injuries.

Tussey Mountain said the equipment passed state tests, but the manufacturer has been contacted.

