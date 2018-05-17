ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The Aspen Skiing Co. has ruled out the possibility of offering lift-served skiing on Aspen Mountain for Memorial Day weekend.

The Aspen Times reports the company’s winter season ended last month but it offered the prospect of resuming skiing for the holiday weekend if conditions allowed.

Company spokesman Jeff Hanle says the conditions were confirmed Tuesday and the “warm weather has dashed our hopes.”

The warm and dry mountaintop conditions in May resulted in patchy and dirty snow.

The ski area maintained enough snow to open for skiing on Memorial Day weekend last year, the sixth time since 2008 the lifts have served skiers on the weekend.

