ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two women while posing as a law enforcement officer.
The Cobb County Police Department posted the sketch on its Twitter account on Wednesday.
Police spokesman Carlos Campos has said by email that one woman said she was stopped while driving in northwest Atlanta early Friday by a man in a dark sedan with a blue light bar on the roof. She says he approached her car and sexually assaulted her.
He was described as white, slender, athletically built and about 6 feet to 6-foot-three, wearing a dark jacket and a star-shaped badge. He had scruffy brown or black facial hair and a skull cap.
Campos says the incident is similar to another in neighboring Cobb County the same day.