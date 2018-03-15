BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An investigation shows skeletal remains found by a central Montana landowner last year likely belong to a Native American woman.
The remains were found near Winifred in November. Fergus County Coroner Dick Brown says they’d been there for many, many years.
The Billings Gazette reports the remains were sent to the state crime lab and forwarded to the University of Montana’s Department of Anthropology. The department’s report said the remains likely belong to a Native American woman who died between the ages of 19 and 29.
The bones were exposed in an outcropping of rocks. Brown said they could have been buried and became exposed over time.
Brown is working with the Montana Burial Preservation Board, which will try to identify which group or Native American tribe will bury the remains.
