STROH, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say skeletal human remains have been recovered from a field in northeastern Indiana.

They say a forensic anthropology team from the University of Indianapolis assisted with the recovery of the remains Monday in rural LaGrange County.

Police say a property owner spotted the remains on Sunday near the town of Stroh, about 35 miles north of Fort Wayne.

They say the level of decomposition made immediate identification of the person impossible. DNA testing and an anthropological exam will be conducted to determine the manner of death and to determine the person’s identity.