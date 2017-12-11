LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia will an ice skating rink, Christmas lights display and occasional Santa Claus visits with an opening Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
Christmas at the Fair, scheduled to continue through Jan. 1, is scheduled to open 4-10 p.m. weekdays and 2-10 p.m. weekends.
According to fair officials, skating will cost $20 for those age 13 to adult and $10 for younger children.
They say special pricing and hours are available for groups and private parties.
State Fair CEO Kelly Collins says it’s the first Christmas at the Fair, and the synthetic ice rink is something new.