GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a skateboarder who was struck by a vehicle on a North Carolina road has died.

Greensboro police said in a news release that 18-year-old Tyrone Keshawn Bennett was skating on a road Friday around 1:20 p.m. when he traveled onto oncoming traffic. News outlets report that Bennett was hit by a Toyota Rav4. He was not wearing a helmet.

Bennett was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries Saturday.

Further details have not been released.