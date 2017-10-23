GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a skateboarder who was struck by a vehicle on a North Carolina road has died.
Greensboro police said in a news release that 18-year-old Tyrone Keshawn Bennett was skating on a road Friday around 1:20 p.m. when he traveled onto oncoming traffic. News outlets report that Bennett was hit by a Toyota Rav4. He was not wearing a helmet.
Bennett was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries Saturday.
Further details have not been released.
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Analysis | Three thoughts from No. 15 WSU's 28-0 win over Colorado
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7