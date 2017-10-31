LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a skateboarder in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Officials say the man was riding his skateboard Sunday afternoon in Arleta when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The victim died at a hospital. The coroner’s office on Monday identified him as 28-year-old Angel Maciel.

Investigators have not identified a possible motive or released suspect descriptions.