LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a skateboarder in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.
Officials say the man was riding his skateboard Sunday afternoon in Arleta when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.
The victim died at a hospital. The coroner’s office on Monday identified him as 28-year-old Angel Maciel.
Investigators have not identified a possible motive or released suspect descriptions.
