ALBQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a sixth person has been arrested in connection with the robbery killing of an attendant at an Edgewood gas station along Interstate 40.

The New Mexico State Police says 29-year-old Misty Nevarez was arrested Saturday in Albuquerque. She’s booked into the Bernalillo County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Five others were arrested previously in the Feb. 11 shooting of 62-year-old Michael Pelkey at a Smith’s Fuel Center, while one suspect — 30-year-old Daniel Martinez –remains at large.

State Police Lt. Elizabeth Armijo says investigators aren’t sure who was the shooter.

Edgewood is 24 miles (39 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.