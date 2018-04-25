CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is seeking volunteers with graduate degrees to serve as adjunct faculty.

Chancellor Carlo Montemagno posted a statement Tuesday indicating the “pilot project” is being developed in collaboration with the SIU Alumni Association. Those approved wouldn’t teach entire courses, but may deliver an individual lecture, lead a seminar discussion, mentor students or contribute to thesis committees.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports the statement says alumni participants would “enhance” but not replace faculty responsibilities.

Dave Johnson of the SIUC Faculty Association says there must be a certain number of faculty on thesis committees. He adds the university could be trying to outsource those roles as faculty numbers decline.

Johnson says the union is consulting with lawyers to determine if the program would violate the faculty contract.

