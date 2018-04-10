CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University officials are considering a proposal that would reallocate state funding from Carbondale to Edwardsville to reflect enrollment changes at the two campuses.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Edwardsville would gain about $5.1 million in funding for the upcoming fiscal year in the proposal’s initial phase. The SIU Board of Trustees will consider the proposal at a meeting Thursday.

SIU Carbondale Chancellor Carlo Montemagno says the reallocation could threaten the university’s financial stability. He says there are more factors to consider than enrollment, such as the cost of hiring faculty at a doctoral research university and maintaining a small teacher to student ratio.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro; Republican state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo and Republican state Sen. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg, are among the legislators urging the board to spend more time studying the proposal.

