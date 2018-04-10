SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Members and employees of the Sitka Tribe of Alaska starting this summer will be running programs on Tlingit culture.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Tuesday that Sitka National Historical Park and the tribe have teamed up to jointly operate the park’s visitor services, interpretation and education programs.

Tribe General Manager Lisa Gassman said it is important that the tribe have some ownership over the presentation of Tlingit culture and history to the public.

Tribe Chairwoman KathyHope Erickson said the partnership is the first of its kind in the country.

Angie Richman, Sitka National Historical Park director of visitor services, said she views the partnership as valuable to the services offered at the Sitka park.

