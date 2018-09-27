SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Sitka officials have deferred a measure that would tax single-use carryout bags provided to customers by businesses on the Alaska island.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the Sitka Assembly voted this week to “postpone indefinitely” the proposed ordinance taxing paper and plastic bags.
The proposal would have levied a 15-cent tax on each plastic bag and a 10-cent tax on each paper bag beginning in April 2019. The taxes would increase the next year to 25 cents for plastic and 15 cents for paper.
The assembly heard testimony from more two dozen residents Tuesday. Opponents of the measure claimed it would place a burden on residents, especially those struggling financially.
Supporters claimed the measure would reduce waste and improve the environment.
Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/