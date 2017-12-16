SITKA, Alaska (AP) — A Sitka-based seafood company is strengthening their marketing efforts in the Midwest.

Sitka Salmon Shares President and Chief Salmon Steward Nicolaas Mink says they have always marketed their fish to the Midwest, but he expects that their efforts will be easier now that the company has secured a spot at a new marketing hub under development in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Thursday that the company was founded 2011 with the idea to get Alaskan fish to the Midwest.

The company has a 10,000-square-foot (929-square meter) processing plant in Sitka, and two “Good-Fish Hubs” in the Midwest.

Mink says the new facility will house Sitka Salmon Shares’ distribution, packaging, marketing and retail functions.

Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/