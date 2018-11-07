Share story

By
The Associated Press

SITKA, Alaska — Sitka police killed two brown bears that entered a shed and menaced a home.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports police just before 3 a.m. Tuesday took a call about the bears from a resident at a mobile home court.

The caller said a sow and a cub were eating a deer he had hung inside a shed.

The man called again soon afterward saying the bears were scratching on his house.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

Two officers unsuccessfully tried scaring the bears off with their patrol car’s lights and siren and non-lethal “hazing rounds.”

After concluding that the bears could be killed under state law provisions for defense of life and property, the officers used a large-caliber hunting rifle and a 12-guage shotgun to kill both bears in an area away from homes.

The Associated Press