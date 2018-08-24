ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Sitka police officer is suing the city, alleging retaliation for complaining about department misconduct.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Officer Ryan Silva alleges he was demoted from detective to patrol for complaining about, among several things, an informal policy to not cite or investigate locals deemed “good people.”

The lawsuit also alleges police bought automatic weapons despite no department policies for their use. The lawsuit says Silva complained about the danger of untrained officers using the weapons, but was warned keep his complaints within the department.

Silva’s attorney, James Davis Jr., says Silva was placed on administrative leave in early August.

The lawsuit also names Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. City spokeswoman Maegan Bosak says the city takes the allegations seriously and will “defend as appropriate.”