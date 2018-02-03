NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Twin sisters have been ordered to pay restitution and complete community service after vandalizing Newport’s famous Cliff Walk.

Jocelyn and Jenna Senecal pleaded no contest to misdemeanor graffiti and conspiracy charges on Wednesday. The 22-year-old East Providence residents each were ordered to pay $1,050 and complete 25 hours of community service.

The sisters turned themselves in to police in December after the department posted photos online showing them with spray paint cans at the Cliff Walk in November.

Jocelyn Senecal has apologized for her actions but says they didn’t justify the online harassment that followed.

The 3 ½-mile walk is designated as a national recreation trail and is one of Rhode Island’s most popular tourist attractions. It runs between the Atlantic Ocean and many of Newport’s most spectacular mansions.