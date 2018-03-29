FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The sister of a man shot dead after a confrontation with federal officers on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation last fall has identified the victim.

Lacey Gipp tells The Bismarck Tribune that 35-year-old George “Ryan” Gipp Jr. was the man killed by Bureau of Indian Affairs officers on Oct. 23 near Fort Yates, on the North Dakota side of the reservation that straddles the Dakotas border.

The FBI has said BIA officers responded to a call of shots fired at a gas station. After a short vehicle chase, BIA officers tried to take the suspect into custody, and he was shot and killed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska is investigating the shooting. Lacey Gipp says her brother was unarmed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Russell declined to comment. The BIA didn’t immediately comment.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com