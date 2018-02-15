SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls could expect up to 30,000 visitors this weekend at what may possibly be the largest convention held in South Dakota.

The Argus Leader reports that the 2018 Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, informally called Pheasant Fest, will take place Friday through Sunday in Sioux Falls. The annual convention of conservation groups Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever will feature hundreds of exhibitors and be a boon to local businesses.

Pheasants Forever spokesman Jared Wiklund says they chose Sioux Falls to host the event because it’s “smack dab in the middle of pheasant range and our member base.” He says the organization was impressed by the number of hotel rooms, the city’s welcoming attitude, the state-of-the-art convention center and the amount of free parking nearby.

