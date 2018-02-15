SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls could expect up to 30,000 visitors this weekend at what may possibly be the largest convention held in South Dakota.
The Argus Leader reports that the 2018 Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic, informally called Pheasant Fest, will take place Friday through Sunday in Sioux Falls. The annual convention of conservation groups Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever will feature hundreds of exhibitors and be a boon to local businesses.
Pheasants Forever spokesman Jared Wiklund says they chose Sioux Falls to host the event because it’s “smack dab in the middle of pheasant range and our member base.” He says the organization was impressed by the number of hotel rooms, the city’s welcoming attitude, the state-of-the-art convention center and the amount of free parking nearby.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
- Mock draft roundup: Who will the Seahawks select at No. 18? Here's what the experts are saying
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com