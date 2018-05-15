SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls School Board has approved a rule change that bans so-called “timeout” rooms as a form of student discipline.

School leaders say the vote Monday by the board is a formality since the practice of physically restraining a child and locking them in a padded room is no longer used in the district.

The Argus Leader says the policy revision mirrors language of a state law passed earlier this year that requires districts to adopt rules that ban use of the rooms. Schools across the state must update their rules by July.

The rules bar educators from locking students in a room alone unless there is a clear and present danger.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com