SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Proponents of a red and blue flag flying over many homes and businesses across Sioux Falls are hoping to make it the city’s official flag.

An informational meeting will be held June 12 for residents and City Council members to hear from the public about making the flag official. Sioux Falls could see a council vote as soon as June 19 if the meeting goes in flag supporters’ favor, the Argus Leader reported .

“It matters because it’s already been adopted by the people,” said John Snyder, director of sales and marketing for 605 Magazine. “And we want the city to follow through as well.”

The proposed red and blue flag was designed by Max Rabkin during a contest hosted by the Committee to Establish a Suitable Flying Banner for the City of Sioux Falls in 2014. The design won “Best of Show” and “People’s Choice” after nore than 3,000 community members voted for the flag.

The design has an ascending jagged line representing both the namesake falls and citywide growth. A sun in the left-hand corner pays tribute to the South Dakota state flag, and the almost red color on the bottom recalls the Sioux quartzite native to the area.

The flag was brought to a council vote in 2016, but didn’t garner enough support from council members and former Mayor Mike Huether.

Snyder hopes Mayor Paul Tenhaken will see the regional marketing opportunities and importance of a unifying city symbol.

“When we have such a growing community of different cultures, religions and backgrounds, it’s nice to have a symbol that represents everybody,” said Zach DeBoer, flag committee member. “It’s a nice reminder that we’re all on the same team.”

