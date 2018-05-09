SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A refrigerated cold-storage warehouse facility that’s set to open soon in Sioux Falls is already planning to expand due to rising demand.

Win Chill’s new 205,000-square-foot (19,000-square-meter) facility is scheduled to open May 23.

Ralph Marquardt is an equity owner in Win Chill. He says they decided several months ago to spend up to $20 million to add another 125,000 square feet (11,600 square meters).

Marquardt says customers expressed a need for more space to store more products at minus 20 degrees, such as ice cream. The expansion is slated to be finished in December.

Win Chill Sales Manager Jeff Davis says the facility could potentially make more than $900,000 in state and local tax revenue a year. Win Chill will employ about 60 full-time employees and 15 part-time employees.