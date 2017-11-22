SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment building on the west side.

A witness told police a man got out of an SUV Tuesday about 11 p.m. and fired several gunshots in the building’s parking lot. The Argus Leader says officers found a broken window on the second floor of the apartment and a car with some bullet holes.

No one was injured. No one is in custody.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com