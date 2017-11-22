SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment building on the west side.
A witness told police a man got out of an SUV Tuesday about 11 p.m. and fired several gunshots in the building’s parking lot. The Argus Leader says officers found a broken window on the second floor of the apartment and a car with some bullet holes.
No one was injured. No one is in custody.
___
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com