SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls city councilor is calling on the chairman and the mayor to apologize after they cut off public testimony before votes were cast on a $50-million mixed-use parking project.

The Argus Leader reports that the city council voted this week to approve the parking ramp project with a hotel and commercial space after almost an hour of citizen input.

The public-private partnership drew scrutiny in the days ahead of the council’s vote for the $16.5 million bonding package required to finance it.

After nearly an hour of testimony, Mayor Mike Huether decided not to take more public input.

Councilor Pat Starr asked the mayor to reconsider, but the request was denied with the support of Chairman Rick Kiley.

Starr left the room, later asking the men to publicly apologize. Huether defended the move.

___

