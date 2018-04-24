SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls mayoral candidate says she’s been the target of several hacking attempts on her campaign and personal email, bank accounts and social media.

Jolene Loetscher filed a formal complaint with the city’s law enforcement last week. Her opponent, Paul TenHaken, denies any wrongdoing.

Loetscher said during a mayoral debate Monday that TenHaken once left her a voicemail alleging he had the tools to hack her campaign. TenHaken acknowledged he has “negative campaign tools,” but said he’s against using that approach.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says an investigation is underway.

TenHaken says the State Division of Criminal Investigation has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The two candidates are in the final days of the mayoral race, and will face each other in a runoff election next week.