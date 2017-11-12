OKATON, S.D. (AP) — A longtime Santa at a Sioux Falls mall has lost his home and belongings in a fire.

The Murdo Fire Department has set up a GoFundMe page for Dale Buxcel. Buxcel’s home was destroyed by a fire near Okaton in central South Dakota in the early morning of Nov. 10.

Buxcel has been at the Empire Mall for the last 22 years as Santa Claus.

The Argus Leader reports the Murdo Fire Department set up the GoFundMe page to help Buxcel rebuild and replace everything when he comes home after the holidays.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com