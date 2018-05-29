SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An overnight fire in a Sioux Falls house used as apartments displaced the residents and killed several pets.

Authorities say the blaze in the three-story structure started about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Everyone got out safely, and firefighters had things under control within 15 minutes.

All the residents of the apartment were able to make it out safely, but fire officials say several pets were lost in the fire. The apartment unit where the fire started was destroyed, while other units in the building had water damage.

The number of people displaced wasn’t released. The Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.