SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some Sioux Falls City Council members are calling for Mayor Mike Huether to make public a 2-year-old audit of Falls Park used to defend safety protocol at the park where a 5-year-old girl drowned.

Half of the eight council members say the decision shows a lack of regard for government transparency. Huether didn’t immediately respond.

Maggie Zaiger died March 18 after falling into the Big Sioux River at Falls Park. The mother of the Iowa girl and some elected officials have called for more park safety measures.

The Argus Leader asked for a copy of the audit but was rebuffed, with a spokeswoman for the mayor saying it belonged to the city’s insurance company.

Councilwoman Theresa Stehly says that if necessary she’ll introduce a resolution to open the audit to the public.

