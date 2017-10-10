SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Huge balloons made by a Sioux Falls company are headed to Puerto Rico where they’ll provide crucial cellular service to the hurricane-ravaged Caribbean island.
The Federal Communications Commission has granted a temporary license to Google to deploy the experimental high-altitude balloons, called Project Loon, in the skies above Puerto Rico. The balloons are made by the Aerostar Division of Raven Industries, based in Sioux Falls.
The Argus Leader says Project Loon’s network of solar-powered balloons beams cell signals down from about 12 miles above the ground.
Hurricane Maria knocked out about 82 percent of cell sites in Puerto Rico.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com