SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City’s new tubing hill is ready to go after being tested by several city council members and other officials.
The Sioux City Journal reports that local officials tried out the 700-foot tubing hill at the city’s new $4 million Cone Park Tuesday.
The temperatures in the low 40s Tuesday made it hard for the artificial snow to be packed down, but Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore says colder weather should arrive soon. That will help the tubing run.
The park will open to the public Thursday.
Later this winter, an ice skating rink will be added. And in the summer, the park will offer a two-mile loop of trails and a splash pad.
___
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com