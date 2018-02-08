SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man charged in a fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty and been released after posting a bond.
The Sioux City Journal reports 44-year-old Jeremy Lillich pleaded not guilty and posted a $2,000 bond late Wednesday. He’s scheduled to appear at a court hearing March 16.
Lillich was arrested earlier Wednesday after being paroled from prison following a drug conviction.
A Woodbury County grand jury in November indicted Lillich on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the June 3 stabbing death of 21-year-old James R.D. Purcell, of Sioux City.
Although Lillich was serving a prison sentence on the drug conviction, Corrections Department records show he would have been either on work release or parole when the stabbing occurred.
___
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com