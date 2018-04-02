SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The driver of a trash truck is unhurt after the vehicle fell into a deep sinkhole in Springfield.

Authorities responded to a call around 4 a.m. Monday and found the truck in a 10-foot-deep sinkhole at an apartment complex in eastern Springfield.

The cause of the sinkhole wasn’t immediately clear but Springfield and much of Missouri has seen significant precipitation in recent weeks.

Authorities say the owner of the apartment complex will decide what to do about the hole.