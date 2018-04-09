BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (AP) — A single-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two Florida residents.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the victims as 24-year-old Michael Lee Brincefield and 19-year-old Kristen Angel Martin. Troopers wrote in an incident report that Brincefield was driving and Martin was a passenger.

A press release says the accident happened Saturday a few miles north of Blountstown on State 71 at Bob Guilford Road.

The News Herald of Panama City reports Brincefield lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross the center line and go across the west shoulder. The vehicle struck a fence and a tree.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Brincefield was later pronounced dead at Bay Medical Center.

Seatbelts weren’t in use at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com