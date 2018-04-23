Prince’s next of kin are suing an Illinois hospital that treated the singer for an opioid overdose the week before his fatal incident in 2016.

Days after authorities in Minnesota announced that no one would be criminally charged in the 2016 overdose death of Prince, his next of kin are suing an Illinois hospital that treated the singer for an opioid overdose the week before his fatal incident, according to a suit filed Monday.

Prince’s family, under the name of a trustee, Michael A. Zimmer, charges in the suit that the singer received improper medical care on April 15, 2016, after his private plane made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, following a show in Atlanta.

The suit claims that Prince’s death was a “direct and proximate cause” of the hospital failing to appropriately diagnose and treat the overdose, as well as its failure to investigate the cause and provide proper counseling.

Based on documents related to the criminal investigation released Friday, prosecutors believe that Prince had likely overdosed that night on what he believed to be prescription opioids like Vicodin, but were actually black-market versions containing the much more powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Authorities determined that, without knowing, Prince most likely took a counterfeit drug containing fentanyl again six days later at home in Paisley Park, leading to his death at 57.

Carver County prosecutors in Minnesota said they could not determine where exactly he had obtained the tainted drugs and declined to charge anyone in the death.

Lawyers for Prince’s family, George Loucas and John Goetz, said in a statement Monday: “What happened to Prince is happening to families across America. The family wishes through its investigation to shed light on this epidemic and how to better the fight to save lives. If Prince’s death helps save lives, then all was not lost.”

The lawsuit names Trinity Medical Center, the Illinois hospital where Prince was treated, along with its parent companies. Also named is Nicole F. Mancha, a doctor who provided Prince care at the hospital, as well as an unidentified pharmacist or pharmacy employee “that consulted” in the care provided to Prince.

Representatives for the hospital could not immediately be reached for comment.

The family is also suing Walgreens, charging its employees with “dispensing narcotic prescription medications” to the singer for an invalid medical purpose and failing to conduct the appropriate drug-utilization review.