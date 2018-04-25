GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Grammy Award-winner and debut “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson has been announced as the opening musical act for the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island later this year.

Clarkson is now a judge on the TV singing contest show “The Voice,” and her hits include “Miss Independent,” ”Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).” She’s set to perform on Aug. 24.

Other acts set to perform during the fair include the country groups Old Dominion and Sugarland, 80s rockers Night Ranger and the social awareness group Up with People.

All tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at the Heartland Event Center box office in Grand Island and online at www.StateFair.org .