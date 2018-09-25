CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a tour bus carrying British singer Gary Numan struck and killed a 91-year-old man in Cleveland.
Authorities say Numan’s tour bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim as he walked in a crosswalk Monday afternoon. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s identity.
Numan said on Twitter that he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident.”
The singer had been scheduled to perform Monday night at the House of Blues Cleveland, which cancelled the show.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
Numan filled stadiums with Tubeway Army in the 1980s. He now lives in California and recent songs include “Love Hurt Bleed” and “My Name Is Ruin.”