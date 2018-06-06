SINGAPORE (AP) — The foreign minister of Singapore is making a two-day visit to North Korea ahead of next week’s U.S.-North Korea summit in the Southeast Asian city-state.
Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Balakrishnan will also meet Kim Yong Nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly. Kim Yong Nam is a senior official who went to South Korea as part of his country’s delegation to the Winter Olympics in February.
The statement did not indicate what would be discussed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to meet President Donald Trump on June 12 at a resort hotel in Singapore.