PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The mayor of Pontiac, Michigan, says the former home of the Detroit Lions will be demolished, starting in early December.
Pontiac issued a demolition permit for the Silverdome on Friday. The job will last months and will start with a partial implosion on Dec. 3.
The Lions played in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.
Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman says the nearly 130-acre site will be “one of the hottest properties” for development in southeastern Michigan. The Silverdome is owned by Triple Investment Group.
