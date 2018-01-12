ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State officials say Minnesota’s individual health insurance market may be stabilizing but there are still signs of trouble.
The Star Tribune reports that a Minnesota Department of Health study released Friday shows insurers selling plans directly to consumers aren’t losing as much money as in years past. Heavy losses in 2014 and 2015 drove double-digit premium hikes for shoppers.
The department says the financial turnaround signals the market has stabilized after years of uncertainty. But the report also warns that the shrinking size of the individual market could cause problems.
Just 166,000 Minnesotans were enrolled as of the middle of 2017. That’s down from 309,000 in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Washington state regularly gives drivers’ info to immigration authorities; Inslee orders temporary halt | Times Watchdog
- Sam’s Club closing 3 stores around Seattle, costing nearly 500 jobs
The report says healthy individuals leaving the market could spark additional instability. Open enrollment for 2018 ends on Sunday.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com